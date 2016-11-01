Hartman reflects on loss

On Friday The Midland Lee Rebel Football Team lost to Frenship 58-28. Rebel football head coach Clint Hartman says the loss is very tough for him and his seniors.

"Our kids were devastated, our coaches were devastated. We fell short for our kids and adversity is tough in life situations. But the game is going to go on this Friday so we better get ready."

On Friday the rebels will take on The Permian Panthers.

Copy right 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.