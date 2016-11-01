Yenzer talks about first district loss

Midland High Bulldog Football lost its first district game last Friday night. The loss was a 40-21 loss to San Angelo Central. Bulldog football head coach Craig Yenzer says the loss was not necessarily a bad thing.

" You know they did some things to deal with our R.P.O system and our hot system, which really going into the playoffs is probably a good thing for us to take a step back and look at those things. They schemed us a little bit and did a great job of covering us .They have a really good football team so we have to take a step back and readjust what we do, which is move counter move stuff so we will be better off for it." Said Craig Yenzer.

The bulldogs next game is Friday night versus The Odessa High Bronchos.

