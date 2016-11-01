Odessa Cinergy Theatre opens its doors to the public

Cinergy Odessa is a new movie theater that features amenities such as kicking back and reclining your seat while watch and ordering your food from a touch screen device located in between each seat.

Jeff Benson, CEO of Cinergy said the Midland location was too small to fit the needs of the population so the new Odessa location is bigger at 90,000 square feet.

The building includes 18 lanes of bowling, a full bar, billiards, a bigger game room and the reclining seats.

"I think people are gonna very quickly fall in love with this place," said Benson.

But those aren't the only differences.

There is a difference in ticket prices for movies compared to the Midland Cinergy.

"We kinda looked at the ticket prices in the market," said Benson. "It's not an exact a $1.50 per ticket difference. But I would say on average it's a $1.00 to $2.00 more depending on the type of day, whether it's a matinee or a child, or whether it's the EPIC screen, whether its 3D or not 3D. So there's a big algorithm that goes into figuring all that out."

Benson said they held several parties last week and have already received great feedback.

