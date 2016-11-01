Carrigan talks about Saturday loss

On Saturday the UTPB Falcon Football Team lost its seventh straight game. They were beaten by Midwestern State 76-21. Falcon football coach Justin carrigan says his teams youth and inexperience showed during the game.

" It was tough, another week where we were slow coming out, too much time to get in a rhythm and get into a groove, both sides of the ball. But part of that has to do the with inexperience and the youth. The other part is just playing football. Not a couple weeks ago I talked about how we were moving faster defensively, I though we were reading and reacting while playing football. Since saying that I think we are a step slow and just our reaction time . You can see on film that our guys are recognizing what is happening what they are supposed to do, we are just a step slow in actually executing the assignment." Said Justin Carrigan.

Falcons next game is Saturday versus Texas A&M Commerce.

