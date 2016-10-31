Coach Servance reflects on Fridays loss

The Odessa High Bronchos lost its ninth straight game on Friday. The loss was to the Permian Panthers. Head coach Danny Servance says the game was disappointing especially for his senior players.

" Its always a big game between the two high schools and it was disappointing just because you really want that for your seniors more than anything. So with them not getting that win you feel bad for them, but you continue to fight, and we got kids with resiliency. They will bounce back and we will be ready to go this week." Said coach Servance

The Odessa High Bronchos next game is Friday versus the Midland High Bulldogs.

