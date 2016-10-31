Coach Feldt talks about first district win

On Friday, the Permian Panther Football team beat the Odessa High Bronchos 49-0. This was the panthers first win in District 2-6A action.

Permian Panther Football Head Coach Blake Feldt says he was very proud of his football team for the win.

"Well we needed to win a football game on Friday night and like I told somebody after the game ,it didn't make a difference if it was the Odessa Bronchos or we were playing the Chicago Bears. We had to win a football game, I''m very proud of our young men for the way they came out and played Friday night. I cant say enough about our football team and our young men throughout this season. They faced lots of adversity. We have had some very key injuries to some of our very best players." Said Blake Feldt

Permian Panther Football will play the Lee Rebels Friday night.

