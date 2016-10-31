Keeping your kids safe during Halloween

Halloween is a fun time for kids to dress up in costumes and go trick or treating but its also a time to be aware of your surroundings.

The Center for Disease and Prevention estimate that children are four times more likely to get hit by a car on Halloween than any other time during the year.

So what are some things you can do to ensure that your child is trick or treating safely?

Since it's dark when it's time to go trick or treating, you want to make sure costumes are still visible for drivers. If a costume is a dark color, you could fasten reflective tape to bags or even carry glow sticks or flashlights.

Some masks can limit your vision and costumes that are too long can cause tripping, to avoid this, try keeping costumes short and wear face makeup instead. Accessories like swords and knives, ensure that they're a soft or flexible material.

Also, follow common traffic rules, like walking on sidewalks whenever possible and look both ways before crossing the street.

Report any suspicious activity to your local police or sheriff's department.

Here are some activities you can check out on Halloween:

Screamatorium's Yard Haunt Fundraiser (Trick or treat)

3715 Mark Lane, Midland

4:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free, but asking for donations to benefit March of Dimes.

Halloween Tricks or Treats

Create ghost rockets and do fun activities with the family.

The Petroleum Museum in Midland

6:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 per ticket for 5 and up, buy four tickets, get fifth for free. There is a $5 charge for strollers.

Trunk or Treat (Trick or treat)

Redeemer Lutheran Church in Odessa

6:30 p.m.

Halloween Bash

?Costume contests and more.

El Rancho Supermercado Odessa

Trick or Treat Food Truck Style (Trick or treat)

Haverty's Furniture in Midland

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

West Party Land Trunk or Treat

West Party Land and Cakes in Odessa

5:30 p.m.

