Van Horn residents dead from apparent murder-suicide attempt

Two Van Horn residents are dead from injuries sustained in what appears to be a murder-suicide attempt.

The residents are identified as Graciela Ceniceros, 26, and Luis Armando Lopez, 21.

Culberson County Sheriffs deputies responded to 308 Bowie and found Lopez with a knife charging at a deputy.

Deputy pulled his service weapon striking him in the abdomen area.

Both residents were transported by EMS to the Culberson County Hospital where Ceniceros died of knife wounds.

Lopez died shortly upon arrival to El Paso Medical centers from self-inflicted knife wounds and gun shot complications.

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Ranger Service.

