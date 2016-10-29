UTPB club donating backpacks for the homeless

Those who don't have a home can be anywhere with no food, no money, nothing on their back. But one student-driven club called ENACTUS at UTPB is reaching their hand out to those in need.

"Just to see smiles on their faces was pretty cool," said UTPB alumni Matthew Pinkney. "We're here to help out people in the community."

First an idea of creating an app that would allow people to find free food, Pinkney thought of another idea instead.

"We were like, 'Hey, why not bring the food to the people instead of creating this app?'," said Pinkney.

The project is Matt's Backpacks to the Homeless, which club members named after Pinkley. And since 2014, ENACTUS has continued their tradition of giving backpacks to the homeless filling them with items from winter clothing, toiletries, blankets, pillows, even snacks. But the best part is the backpacks are given to the homeless right on Christmas day.

Last year, ENACTUS filled 260 backpacks which they took to the Salvation Army and were given out to those in need. Project manager Priscila Sotelo said ENACTUS continues to help the community in many ways.

"We don't have that little seed from us to help out," said Sotelo. "But if we see more of a collaboration from everybody, we can unite together to see a change because it has to unite from a seed."

To donate, donation boxes are located from floors 1-4 at the Mesa building at the UTPB campus. You can contact them at (423) 552-3171 or come to the Roden Center at the Mesa Building for more information.

