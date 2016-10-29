Body of immigrant found near Redford on Tuesday

According to the Presidio County Sheriffs Office, a body was found on horseback 18 miles outside of Redford on Tuesday morning.

The body was identified as Francisco Francisco and it is believed he is about 23 or 24 years old.

Boarder Patrol agents found the body and notified the PCSO.

The PCSO said they do not expect that foul play took part in his death but they did order an autopsy.

Francisco's sister lives in Alabama and has been notified of his death.

“It’s another tragic case of illegals not knowing what they’re getting themselves into,” Chief Deputy Sheriff Joel Nuñez said. “It’s important for us to work together and take care of those crossing over before we hand them over to the Border Patrol to process.”

