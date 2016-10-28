Jackalopes open series at home

The Odessa Jackalopes, back on home ice, Thursday night after a 13 game road series taking on the Lone Star Brahmas, game one pf a three-game series.

Pick things up late in the first period. Jacks get control of the puck after the face-off. Doing a good job of moving it around then, a pass, inside to Chase Thudium. It gets by the Brahmas defender, into the net. Jacks score and go up, one to nothing.

Fast forward, same period, Brahmas on a power play after Zach Zech gets called for slashing. Hunter Stanley, for the Brahmas, bringing the puck down center ice. A pass to the left side to Carson Kelley then back to center to Simon Loof with a little fake out then the shot. The puck goes right by goalie, Jonny Hogue. Brahmas tie things up at one, to end the first period.

The final score at Jack Shack, Jackalopes drop game one of three to the Brahmas, 4-1. Game two is Friday night.

