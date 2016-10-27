Rangers and Braves with high hopes for district

Meanwhile, in class 2-4A Division II, the Greenwood Rangers still have plenty of playoff potential.

They are currently 6-1 season, 3-1 district play. The Rangers only loss was to Monahans. But, how can you forget, last week's come from behind 77-45 win against Pecos?

The Rangers are strong on both sides of the ball with standout performances from QB Ben Brockman, and running back Stace Bell. Greenwood travels to Lamesa this week. They'll close out the regular season at home, against Sweetwater, next week.

You've got to give a mention to the undefeated Iraan Braves in class 5-2A.

These guys have been taking down opponents right and left. No one has been able to stop them. The only close game they have had, was a non-district contest against Mason. Iraan won that one 24-21.

Right now, the Braves have a clear shot at a district title.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.