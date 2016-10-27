Andrews Mustangs eye district title

The Andrews Mustangs are alive and well in District 2-4A Division I.

Behind the strong arm of QB Triston Williams, the Mustangs are 8-1 for the season, and undefeated in district play. Their only loss, so far, was at the hands of the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs.

Since then, Andrews has been dominating their opponents in district play with scores like 72-0, 68-6 and recently 73-10. It’s no wonder they are ranked number 14 in the Texas High School Football Top 25 Power Rankings, this week.

The Mustangs take on Clint, Friday night.

