One game could determine District 2 6-1 Champions

The Midland High Bulldogs are getting ready for a game that could decide the District 2-6A title.

The Bulldogs are sitting pretty at 7-1 overall and 4-0 in district. Their only loss came early in the season, to number two ranked Desoto.

The Bulldogs have a strong offense, led by QB Jackson Anuszkiewicz, and their defense has been outstanding, also. They'll have to keep up that kind of play as they go up against the undefeated, San Angelo Central Bobcats.

They, too have a powerful offense. The Bulldogs defense is going to have to try and contain the package of QB Cal Vincent in tandem with wide receiver Adam West, a combination of strength and speed.

As we said, this game could determine the outright champs in District 2-6A.

