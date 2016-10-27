Jackalopes home opener preview

After one month and 13 roads games, the Odessa Jackalopes returned home to the Ector County Coliseum. The Jackalopes went 7-6 to start the season on the road. Tonight, the Lone Star Brahmas come into The Ector County Coliseum. The brahmas are currently in first place in the NAHL South Division.

"We definity got a taste of success lat year but with the roaster we have now, we're looking to build in that and like every team we want to win a championship, so that's our main goal." Said Jackalopes captain Ryan Mackellar

"It's a good feeling, it was good to be over 500 after the first little stretch on the road but we're all excited to be back at home in front of our home fans. " Said goaltender Jonny Hogue.

