Odessa man shot by car burglar

Residents in the 1200 block of South Jackson St. woke up to the sound of gun shots.



Wes Buckett, who lives across the street from Ismael Escancega Rivas, heard the shots loud and clear. "At 6:30 this morning, I heard several shots. I think three or four shots, very loud."



Ruben Muro, another neighbor of the victim, says the early morning shooting has him concerned. "They shot some victims, some kids, and it's making me wonder. Maybe this neighborhood isn't safe after all."



The gun shots rang out after a car burglary took an unexpected twist.



Cpl. Steve LeSueur with the Odessa Police Department said, "A 68-year old male went outside and noticed that someone was breaking into his vehicle. The 68- year old male confronted the suspect in which the suspect fired a round striking the victim in the upper body."



After shooting Rivas, the suspect, Irvin Valadez, 26, of Odessa took off on foot and headed toward the intersection of Odessa St. and Texas St..



The victims grandchildren weren't going to let the crook get away that easy.



His two grandchildren got inside of their truck to chase him down. That's when the Valadez fired shots and the bullets blew right through the front and side windows of the truck.



After shooting at the victims grandchildren, Valadez took off again, this time barricading himself inside of a house on the 1500 block of South Texas.



Hours later he surrendered to police.



"The suspect will be facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, " said LeSueur.

Valadez is a convicted felon who was featured in Odessa high five's most wanted list in June, 2016.



He is also facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and possession of cocaine.



Escancega-Rivas was taken to an Odessa hospital. His two grandchildren made it out unscathed, but the shooting was an eye-opener for neighbors who live close by.



"Occasionally you hear gunshots, but nothing like this. You could tell these shots were fired in anger," said Buckett.



"You never know what they're carrying, what they are going to do, or what they are capable of doing," said Rodriguez.

