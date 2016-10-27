Odessa PD: Man in custody after morning standoff - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa PD: Man in custody after morning standoff

A 23-year-old man is in custody Thursday morning after a standoff with Odessa police.

OPD responded to a report of a gun shot victim at 1229 S Jackson Ave., in South Odessa.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

The unidentified man was arrested around 8:10 a.m. for aggravated assault.

