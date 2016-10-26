Bulldogs QB receives Ford honors

While the Midland High Bulldogs are enjoying their ride on the victory train, one team member is getting some extra time in the spotlight.

Senior quarter back Jackson Anuszkiewicz received his trophy from Rogers Ford, Wednesday morning. He was chosen the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week, for week seven.

That's when the Bulldogs got the last second, one point win over Permian. Then, last week, against Amarillo Tascosa, Anuszkiewicz set a Midland High school record for the most touchdown passes in a single season, with 24.

It's h”ard to believe he used to be wide receiver.

I was playing receiver, sophomore year. One day Coach Yenzer asked what I thought about playing quarter back. I was like, 'well, I've never played quarterback. So, I guess so,” recalled Jackson.

“He's not a guy that's going to go out and toot his own horn and say look at me. Look how good I am. That's not in his character. So, he's got a good mix of confidence and play-making ability to show his teammates that he can get it done,” commented Coach Yenzer.

Anuszkiewicz will lead the Bulldogs against the undefeated San Angelo Central Bobcats, this Friday night, in a game that could decide the district title.

