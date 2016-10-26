Bragging rights up for grabs in Odessa cross-town rivalry game

We've said it before. Friday Night Football is nothing without it's rivalry games. Probably one of the biggest in West Texas, possibly the state, is going down Friday night, in a battle for cross-town bragging rights. Permian versus Odessa High is our Game of the Week.

Odessa High and Permian, a rivalry that goes back 58 years. The Panthers lead this series, having won every game between 1965 and 1996. However, there was a tie, in 1980. Head coach Blake Feldt shared his thoughts on the rivalry.

“We're excited about the opportunity. Even though we're on the visitor’s side, we're still, being able to play at Ratliff Stadium, which our kids love. We're going to have a great week and I think we're going to play well on Friday night,” he said.

The Bronchos, however, have won their share of games, most notably the 20-17 win in 1997. And, who could forget the drought ending 38-21 final, in 2010? Head coach Danny Servance has played in this game before.

“There's so much adrenaline and emotion, that goes into this game, you have to keep the main thing, the main thing. Everybody has a job to do. That's my advice. Just make sure you're doing your job and doing it with great effort,” Servance commented.

With playoff hopes dashed for both teams, graduating seniors on both squads will be playing with a lot of heart and effort.

“I feel confident in my team. We've been working hard and we've been out here, working and we're going to go out there and put on a show,” said OHS Left Tackle, Bailey Perez.

“I'm excited for it, a little bit sad, knowing it's my last one. But, I'm really, excited. I'm going to give it my all, for the game. I'm just really, excited to go out there and play in front of the fans for the OHS game,” added Permian Tight End, Campbell Terry.

They hope to leave something behind for their underclassmen to carry forward to future Panthers and Bronchos.

“Play with heart, no matter what. Finish at all times and believe in whatever,” said OHS Slot Receiver Jonathan Franco.

“Just never give up. It doesn't matter if your 8-0, 4-4, or 0-8. Just keep working hard and good things will happen,” commented Permian Wide Receiver Hunter Wynne.

These young men are prepared to put it all on the line to prove who's the best, in Odessa.

Odessa high will be "home" for this match up. NewsWest 9 Sports will be live at Ratliff Stadium, on Friday with pregame coverage. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

