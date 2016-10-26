UTPB basketball near bottom of pre season polls

U.T.P.B. Falcon men's and women's basketball is ranked near the bottom. Today, The Lone Star Conference released its men's and women's basketball pre season polls. The lady falcons were selected to finish ninth out of 11 teams. They return four players from last season . This includes top scorer Niva Taito. Falcon men were predicted to finish ninth out ten teams. They return three players, including leading scorer Johnny Lacy.

