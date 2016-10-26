Boyfriend of missing woman named as suspect by authorities - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Boyfriend of missing woman named as suspect by authorities

By Audrianna Hinojosa, Executive Producer
Zuzu Verk (Source: Alpine Police Department) Zuzu Verk (Source: Alpine Police Department)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

Authorities said Zuzu Verk's boyfriend, Robert Fabian, is now a suspect in her disappearance.

A few of Fabian's family members are also persons of interest, along with Fabian's acquaintance, Chris Estrada, Alpine Police said.

The 22-year-old was last heard from during the early morning hours on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Multiple agencies are out looking for her. Drones and horses have been brought in to help in the search.

Authorities say they are continuing receive information, and are following up on any leads they get.

There is still a $100,000 reward out for any information that leads to finding Verk. To leave a tip, just call the Alpine Police Department at (432) 837-3486.

A prayer vigil will be held for Verk tonight at 7 p.m. in Alpine.

