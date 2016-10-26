U.S. Attoney's Office protecting voters against election fraud

Tom Moore, the Assistant United States Attorney, is serving as the District Election Officer for the Western district of Texas this election season.

Moore is aiming to protect Texan voters from Election Fraud.

A statement released by U.S. Attorney Richard L. Durbin said, "Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud. The Department of Justice will act promptly and aggressively to protect the integrity of the election process."

The Election Day Program was set in place to ensure the public's integrity in the election process on election day.

Federal Law protects voters against crimes including: bribing, buying/selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters without consent.

There are also special protections for voters rights so that citizens can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them.

The election takes place on November 8, 2016. That day, AUSA/DEO Moore will be on duty while the polls are open.

If you suspect voter fraud on election day, Moore can be reached directly at (210) 3847188.



You can also contact the San Antonio FBI field office at (210) 225-6741 or the El Paso FBI field office, at (915) 832-5000.



Voters can make election complaints to the Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section by phone at 1-800-253-3931 or (202) 307-2767, by fax at (202) 307-3961, by email to voting.section@usdoj.gov or by complaint form by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.