McClendon talks about non district game

Midland Christian Football won its non district match up Friday against Wall. Mustang football head coach Greg McClendon says it was a hard fought win.

" You know it was a knock down, drag out over the top rope battle royal type game. Very physical and our kids played hard and played well, I think our conditioning since we played Brock probably played a big part and we hung on and went down with two quarterbacks. The starting quarterback and the backup quarterback went down . Put Blake Grey in as a wide receiver and he moved in and used a little wild cat package and drove us 45 yards to put in the winning score. Our defense made a huge stop coming down the stretch, fourth and four from the ten yard line, and a huge play to seal the victory so it was just good all around game." Said Greg McClendon.

Mustangs next game is Friday versus Frisco Legacy Christian.

