Rebels continue district action

Midland Lee Rebel Football is coming off a bye week. This week they resume district action versus Frenship. Head coach Clint Hartman told us how important this game is.

" Its extremely important , it is important for our seniors . Those guys have not made it to the playoffs in two years so it is extremely important for them. Its also extremely important for our overall program. If you watch teams that are perennial playoff teams, they get extra weeks of practice ,so do the sub varsities teams. See football is not a sport where you have an adult league where they work on in the spring. So you only have a set amount of practices to get tackled and be in shoulder pads and helmets. So I think it's huge for the overall development it's also huge for our community. Our community wants to be in the playoffs so we want to get them there. " Said Clint Hartman.

Rebels versus Frenship, Friday night in Midland.

