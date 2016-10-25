Red Raiders work to shake off loss to OU and prepare for TCU

The Texas Tech Red Raiders, still trying to shake off a tough loss to the, 16th ranked, Oklahoma Sooners.

The loss dropped them to 3-4 for the season and 1-3 in Big 12 play. But, on a positive note, QB Patrick Mahomes set a school, single-game record for total offense, completing 52 of 88 passes, for 734 yards and five TD's. He also has 12 rushes and two touchdowns.

All that aside, the Red Raiders must now prepare for a road trip to Fort Worth, where they'll take on the unranked TCU Horned Frogs.

TCU has won the last two meetings between these two teams. So, the Red Raiders could be looking for some payback.

“I think guys that were there, definitely understand that and what it felt like. We have a lot of new guys who weren't there, but I think even the new guys will understand what this game means to tech fans and to us, as a program. The way we've been playing, defensively, we're going to have to step up, find a way to get some turnovers and make some stops,” said head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

After their game against TCU, the Red Raiders will head back to Lubbock and get ready for their last, home game of the season, against in-state rival, Texas Longhorns. A bit of history on that match-up, this will be the 65th year these two team go head to head. The first game was in 1928. The Longhorns lead the series 49-16. The Red Raiders have not beaten Texas, in Lubbock, since 2008.

