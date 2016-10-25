Yenzer talks about Tascosa win

Midland High Bulldog Football is at the top of the division. Bulldog football head coach Craig Yenzer says last weeks win over Amarillo Tascosa had him nervous.

"As you can tell I was real nervous about that game, Tascosa. First of all, Tascosa coming to town, man they have a talented football team. They are athletic, you throw in the option attack and they do it very well, I was very impressed and we talked about their coaching staff does a great job and they are comfortable with it. They really know how to attack you, so it was a scary game. " Said Craig Yenzer.

Bulldog footballs next game is Friday versus San Angelo Central.

