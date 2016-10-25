Odessa Jackalopes face Brahmas on home ice

The wait is finally over for Odessa Jackalopes fans, eagerly waiting for the team to come home and play a game or two... or three, for that matter. Two more days until the Jacks get some home ice love.

One month and thirteen games later, the Odessa Jackalopes are finally back home and are finally preparing for their first home game of the 2016-2017 season.

The team is happy to be back home and happy to have a 7-6 record, after the road trip.

"It's a good feeling. It was good to be over 500, after the first little stretch on the road. But, we're all excited to be back at home, in front of our home fans,” said goalie Jonny Hogue.

The Jacks made their first playoff appearance since 2012, last year. So, the team knows the expectations will be a high. But, they're ready.

"We definitely got a taste of success last year. But, with the roster we have now, we're looking to build on that and, like every team, we want to win a championship. So, that's our main goal,” commented team captain, Ryan MacKellar.

The Lone Star Brahmas will be the first opponents at Ector County Coliseum this season, a team the Jacks have loved to clash with over the years.

"The last two years, they've been a real powerhouse of the south. So, we expect nothing else. They have a good record right now. But, it does make a big difference, playing in our home barn. Hopefully we can get on top of them, early and be that way for all three games,” added MacKellar.

Odessa’s coolest team, pun intended, finally hits the home ice this Thursday.

The Jackalopes have a three-game home stand, against the Lone Star Brahmas. The first game is Thursday, then again, on Friday and Saturday. The puck drops at 7:05 at the Jack Shack.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.