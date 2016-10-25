Key Energy is hosting a safe place to trick or treat.

Family and friends are invited to trick or treat at the Claydesta building on Big Spring St. and Wadley Ave.

Monday, October 31, you are invited from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at all participating businesses.

There will be a sign on those offices who are not participating, but all others are welcome with trick or treaters.

NewsWest9's La Ley office is located at the Claydesta building and we will be there handing out candy and thumb bands.

