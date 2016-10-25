Midland College to host events for Halloween

Throughout the week, zombies will take over the Midland College main campus as students participate in Humans vs. Zombies activities to celebrate the Halloween spirit.

The rest of the week follows with scheduled events.

Tonight, October 25, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the MC Alumni Association is hosting a mixer. The mixer is going to be at Twist inside the Midland Four Points Sheraton Hotel, located at 5518 Starboard Drive.

On Wednesday, October 26, the United Blood Services staff and the Health Sciences continuing education students will be at the MC Advanced Technology Center, 3200 W. Cuthburt. They will be taking blood donations and the community is invited to participate from 2:00-8:00 p.m.

That same day, the International Student Club is hosting a movie night showing Haunted Mansion. The movie will be shown in Scharbauer student center lounge from 7:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

Thursday's activities, October 27, will be held at the P.E. building beginning at 6 p.m. The community Fall Karnival, hosted by the Kinesiology club, will have games and activities for children to participate in. They are encouraged to wear costumes. There will also be hayrides by the MC students in Philanthropy until 8 p.m.

The English Department is showing a popular monthly LitFlix movies, Halloween edition. It begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday in room 138 of the Alison Fine Arts Building. The event is free and includes pizza.

Thursday's activities will also include a student Halloween party hosted by the Student Government Association from 9:00 p.m.-12:00 midnight in the Scharbauer Student Center.

At noon on Friday, October 28, the Math Department will host a seminar called "Predicting Elections and Undergraduate Research". It's hosted by Texas Tech University faculty and will be held in the Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room. All the community is invited. The seminar is free, but you are encouraged to bring lunch as you learn how to predict the upcoming elections.

The last event is Friday from 7:00-9:00 p.m. The LGBTQ club will host a bingo night in the Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room.

