New Municipal Court to be revealed Wednesday in Midland

The City of Midland will celebrate the ribbon cutting of its new Municipal Court building at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The new location, in downtown Midland, is located at 201 E. Texas Ave, which is the northeast corner of North Baird Street and East Texas Avenue.

The two-story facility is 29,000 sq. ft. and is expected to serve the City of Midland's needs for the next 50 years.

The facility's new amenities include secure entrances, three courtrooms, processing areas, central detention and arraignment facilities, paperless workflows, administrative offices including prosecutors' offices and magistrate facilities.

The City of Midland press release said developers and City officials planned the court to be able to accommodate Midland's continued growth while being fiscally responsible with taxpayers' dollars.

The new court will be open to the public starting Monday, Oct. 31.

