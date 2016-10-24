Coach talks about Falcons sixth straight loss

U.T.P.B. Falcon Football lost its sixth straight game on Saturday. A 55-44 loss to Oklahoma Panhandle State. This loss was the Falcons sixth straight loss in Lone Star Conference action. U.T.P.B. Falcon Football Head Coach Justin Carrigan thinks the team played well overall.

"The pros and cons are obvious. The pros are that we were able to move the ball offensively and put points on the board, finish drives and make big plays. Be able to throw the ball effectively, not just mid range ,short game but also down the field. Cons begin we didn't stop the pass . We did a good job of slowing down their running game. We did not do a good enough job stopping the passing game. " Said Justin Carrigan.

Falcons next game is Saturday versus Midwestern State.

