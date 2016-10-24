Permian Vs. Odessa tickets going on sale

Tickets for the Odessa High versus Permian Panthers Football Game are going on sale. You can buy tickets at Ratliff Stadium starting Wednesday. Gates will open at 7:00 A.M. This is according to the ECISD Athletic Department. Vehicles will get a number and must line up according to the number received. Tickets will cost $8 for reserved seating and $3 for student in the student sections. Only cash or checks accepted. Make checks payable to Ector County ISD.

