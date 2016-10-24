Bronchos close to first win

The Odessa High Bronchos came very close to winning its first game of the season. On Friday, the Bronchos lost to Wolfforth Frenship 24-21. The loss also eliminated the bronchos from any shot at making the playoffs.

"I am very proud of the way our kids came out and played, they did a terrific job of executing the game plan. They played with great effort, passion and heart. Tough loss for us, I hate it for them , especially they deserved to win the ball game ,they did well enough to win. Frenship played one more play than we did and that is the result. I though our kids did a great job this week of executing the game plan and you couldn't ask for anything more." Said Odessa High Broncho Head Football Coach Danny Servance.

Bronchos will take on the Permian Panthers this Friday.

