Panther football looking to rebound

Permian Panther Football is coming off its fourth straight district loss. On Friday, they were beaten by San Angelo Central 28-14. Head coach Blake Feldt says despite the loss, this was a good game for his team .



"I was proud of the way that we played on Friday night against a very good San Angelo team. I though that we fought hard and gave great effort. One thing that we talked about going into that game is that I wanted to see them fight and I wanted to see them fight with every fiber of their body, every time that ball snapped and I think that we did that. We didn't play great but at the same time we fought hard, played hard and did lots of good things." Said Blake Feldt.

The Permian Panthers next game is Friday versus the Odessa High Bronchos.

