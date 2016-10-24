Family speaks out after 4-month-old was intentionally dropped

A 4-month-old is in a Lubbock hospital in critical condition after officials say Jeffrey Stamps, 26, dropped her on concrete.

Stamps has been arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first degree felony.

After responding to Medical Center Hospital in reference to the four-month-old, officials learned Stamps was watching the child at his residence located at the 4300 block of Durango.

The child has been transported to a trauma hospital in Lubbock and has been there since the incident occurred on October 22.

Little baby, Evoni, suffered serious bodily injury and her aunt said she's heard several different stories about what happened that day and just wants the truth and justice for her baby niece.



"We want the truth, I want to know what happened to my 4-month-old niece. You know no one deserves this," her aunt, Brittleigh Haynes, said.



The baby is suffering from a fractured skull, bleeding to the brain, a burn on her foot, a fractured ankle and problems with her lungs.



"Even if she were to survive this, she could be on machines for the rest of her life," said Haynes. "It's not even promising that she's gonna make it through this."



Haynes said she's heard Stamps intentionally dropped her on concrete, but has also heard he threw her against a wall.

She said she believes there is more than one person involved and possibly even drugs, however, officials said Stamps was the only adult with the child when he dropped her onto a concrete floor.



"No baby, no child, I mean nothing in the world deserves what she has been through," said Haynes. "She is fighting for her life because of two, not one, but two humans, who thought it was okay to take her life in their hands and enough is enough. Come out and tell the truth."

Haynes also said after baby Evoni was screaming, her niece, Evoni's sister, told her they put her in cold water before finally calling an ambulance.

She said Evoni was suffering for 24 hours before any calls were made.



"She's fighting for her life, she's fighting hard. And how she has not gone to heaven yet, I'm uncertain, I'm uncertain," said Haynes.



Haynes said her sister barely moved back from Lubbock about two weeks ago and she lived with Stamps and another female as roommates.

Haynes said she considered them "good friends."

"You never know what tomorrow's gonna bring, I don't even know if I'm going to hold my niece again," said Haynes. "I don't know that I'm gonna get to tell her I love her again. And child abuse is real, it's here. Drugs in this town is real, it's here. You think it won't happen in your hometown, it's time to wake up because it will."

Right now, Stamps is the only one facing charges and her aunt said she won't give up until the truth is told.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.