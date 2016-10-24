Big Spring woman dies under "suspicious circumstances"

What Big Spring Police thought was a suicide is now being investigated as a homicide.

Gloria Martinez, 52, of Big Spring was found by police near 707 Lorilla St.

Officers got a call about a possible suicide, but when they arrived on scene, they found Martinez's body under "suspicious circumstances."

Big Spring Detectives are now investigating the case as a homicide using evidence from the crime scene.

If you have any information regarding the death of Martinez, contact the Big Spring Police Department or Howard County CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS and you will remain anonymous.

