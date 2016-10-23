Midland ISD Board candidate spends Sunday door knocking

John Kennedy is campaigning to be the next representative of District four on the Midland ISD School board. He ran once before, in 1988, and said he came back because he feels the fall of the district is on his shoulders, as well as the community.

"We as citizens and businessmen have let the school system go so far down that we're number 199 out of 200 largest school districts in the state of Texas," Kennedy said. "And for that reason alone, businesses can't hire people and recruit help to come, MISD can't recruit teachers to come."

Kennedy said something he will tell people he wants to change while ringing doorbells today is communication. He said he believes the lack of communication in recent years is a huge part of the reason the trust between community and the district has began to fade.

"Because of that, the morale both from the community and the teachers is very, very low and I want to change that," Kennedy said. "We've got to listen, we've got to be willing to do whatever it takes. Dramatic changes have to be made because the TRE vote told us that. People are fed up with the same old, same old and we've got to do something new."

One group, Midland Students First, whose goal is to improve the education experience for children in the district, has shown their support for Kennedy and helped with the door knocking today.

The group said though today is important to let people know about Kennedy and Bryan Murray, who they support for district 7, it's also important to raise awareness for what begins tomorrow.

"The most important thing is that we're going to be reminding people today about early voting," said Julia Swallow with MISD Students First. "Early voting starts October 24 and ends November fourth and then the general election will be on November 8. So we hope that they will get out during early voting and if they can't during early voting, then they will get out on November 8."

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.