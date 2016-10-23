Police asking for tips on car found in Midland ditch

According to Midland Police, this silver Chrysler 3000 was found in a draw near the Osaka and Tilted kilt off of Loop 250 early Sunday evening.

They say they were called out by someone who noticed the car.

When police got there, no one was inside the car. As of Sunday night at 8:30, police had no idea how it got there or who the car belongs to.

The car was towed and police are asking for any information anyone might have.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.