Missing Alpine woman: another vehicle in police custody

The Alpine Police Department is asking the public for more details in the case of the missing Alpine woman, Zuzu Verk, 22.

The department has another vehicle in custody.

Authorities are looking for information regarding a white 2016 Ford Mustang that was driven between the hours of midnight on Wednesday October 12, 2016 throughout Thursday morning October 13, 2016.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a key piece of evidence in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Alpine Police Department at (432) 837-3486.

