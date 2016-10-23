Missing Alpine woman: Investigators checking surveillance video

Law enforcement is checking into more evidence for a missing Alpine woman, Zuzu Verk, 22.

The Alpine Police Department said investigators are reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance video obtained from businesses and private citizens with closed circuit television cameras.

The videos have provided key evidence with the investigation.

They are reaching out to residents that have security cameras at their residences that may help investigators in the case.

Anyone with video footage from the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 12, 2016 is asked to contact the Alpine Police Department a (432) 837-3486.

