Gas plant fire in Howard County

The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department is on scene of a major explosion and fire at the WTG gas plant near 846.

Firefighters received the call around 12:45 a.m. and stayed on scene to monitor the scene throughout Sunday morning.

Plant officials depressurized the plant.

The facility received extensive damage but there were no injuries.

The cause is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

