Advance Kwik Lube employees to shave head in support of owners daughter

Lauren Erdmann, the daughter of Earl and Lori Erdmann, is currently in Houston, undergoing chemo for now the second time. Although she isn't here in Midland with her coworkers, they're doing what they can to show their support.

It started when Lauren, now 26, was 17, she was diagnosed with colon cancer. Since, it's been a continuous battle, the latest round just recently began as she was diagnosed with lymphoma. This time, in her second round of chemo she lost her hair, which didn't happen the first time around.

That is when Earl decided to support her in a new way, shaving his head himself. Before long, her parents, who own Advance Kwik Lube, heard a few of their employees will be shaving their heads as well.

"It just, it hit me," said Area Manager Tony Suchil. "And I'm not really affectionate or emotional, but I burst out in tears. Especially the next day when my father came in bald. I was like there has to be a way to get this out, let everyone know what Lauren's gone through, for a fourth time. She's going to fight it and she's going to survive this one as well."

Lauren's mom Lori, said she thinks the symbol of support has already helped Lauren, as she was prepared to lose her hair this time around.

"To think that people would actually do that for her, heartfelt, that they would actually consider doing that for her," said Lori Erdmann. "I think that actually helped her maybe in a way when she decided to shave her hair yesterday. When she knew that they were doing it, she could do it, she can beat this, she's going to beat this cancer, she's not going to let it beat her by taking her hair out. She's going to shave it out before."

Although the family has been through this type of situation before, they say it is not any easier. Lori said for any parents who have children possibly going through the same thing to have faith in the good lord above and that they can beat it.

She also said Lauren's theory is to laugh, have fun and enjoy the good things in life.

The Advance Kwik Lube employees at the shop off of Wadley in Midland will be shaving their heads Wednesday at 2 p.m. and donating their hair to the charity group Locks of Love.

