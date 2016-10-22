Missing Alpine woman: Alpine police have vehicle in custody

Alpine police are asking for any information regarding Zuzu Verk, 22, a Sul Ross student who disappeared last week Wednesday.

Authorities obtained a grey 2005 Ford F-150 and it is now in custody of the Alpine Police Department.

A search warrant has been obtained and a forensic team is processing the vehicle for evidence.

Law enforcement said they are asking the public for information about where the vehicle was Wednesday October 12, the day Verk went missing.

The vehicle may have had the magnetic decals removed during the time in question.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alpine Police Department at (432) 837-3486.

