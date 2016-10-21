Interactive gaming truck to visit Ratliff Stadium Friday

The Texas Department of Transportation is bringing a gaming truck to the Permian High School football game on Friday.

From 5 p.m. to 7, the department will have its interactive gaming truck outside of Ratliff Stadium.

In a release, the department said participants will become backseat drivers in a simulated car. They will watch a 60-second video and be asked to identify unsafe behaviors while driving.

This is part of the "Be Safe. Drive Smart." campaign that is visiting high school football games in selected cities throughout the state.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.