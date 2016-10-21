Local dealership awards Greenwood student with award

Only a select few get picked throughout the state.

Friday morning Rogers Ford of Midland recognized Stace Bell here at their gym for their Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the week.

The program honors one student athlete in six of the state's classifications each week.

This week, Bell rose above all of the players in the 4A division in the state of Texas.

The student athlete is recognized for his hard work on the field and in the classroom.

"My coach walked in locker room and he showed me," Bell said. "And I was like, 'oh that's cool' and he was like I don't think you understand, this is actually kind of a big deal."

Bell was awarded the honor at their pep rally today.

The Senior running back and kicker says the pep rally's help prepare him for Friday night lights.

"There always a blast having the pep rally's before games and before school to get us started for the day so we're always in a good mood and we're ready for the day," Bell said.

The A/B student isn't sure where his college destination will be after graduating, but he is interested in law enforcement.

Beau Moore, The Rogers Ford General Sales Manager presented the trophy to Bell.

Tonight the Rangers take on Pecos at home and Bell says he and his teammates are prepared for the tough game ahead.

