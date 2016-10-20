One more road trip for Odessa Jackalopes

Second place Jacks on the road, again. (Source: KWES)

The Odessa Jackalopes, on the road, one last time before coming back home. They're taking on the Shreveport Mudbugs, this weekend, in the last series of a 13-game road trip.

The Jacks are currently in second place, in the South Division, after a sweep of the Corpus Christi IceRays, last week.

Jackalopes hockey returns to the Ector County Coliseum one week from tonight. Coach Greg Gatto and company kickoff a three-game homestand against the Lone Star Brahmas on October 27th.

Copyright KWES 2016. All rights reserved.