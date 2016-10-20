Red Raiders prepare for No. 16 Oklahoma

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have a big job ahead of them; bouncing back from last week's loss to West Virginia and facing former Red Raider, Baker Mayfield and the number 16 Oklahoma Sooners.

The Red Raiders are 3-3 overall, and 1-2 in conference play. OU is 4-2 overall but, boasts a perfect 3-0 in Big 12 play.

Tech Coach Kliff Kingsbury says there are a lot of things that need to fixed, across the board, to be ready for Saturday. Not only are they going up against a strong rushing game from the Sooners, but a pretty good defense, too.

“(they have) Good front. They've got a couple of those guys back that didn't play last week. Good linebackers, athletic, physical. Coach Stoops does a good job bringing people from everywhere and keeping you off balance. So, we'll be challenged to be one of the better defenses we play,” said Kingsbury.

