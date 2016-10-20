Midland High looks to stay undefeated in district

The Midland High Bulldogs continue to do great things on the football field. Friday's match up against Amarillo Tascosa is also on Dave Campbell's list.

Midland High is coming off a bye week, sitting at 6-1 and 3-0 in district play. Coach Craig Yenzer has a powerhouse of a team, led by senior QB Jackson Anuszkiewicz and a strong offensive and defensive line.

The Tascosa Rebel, who are coming off a huge, one point win against Permian, last week, are 6-2 and 3-1 in district.

Both teams are looking for the win, Friday, since that would move them one step closer to clinching a spot in the playoffs.

