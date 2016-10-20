Permian Panthers must-win game gets state-wide attention

The Permian Panthers are gearing up for, what could be, their biggest game of the season, against San Angelo Central. A game that is getting attention across the state.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football has included it as one of their biggest games for week nine. The undefeated Bobcats are looking to crush the Panthers’ hopes of a playoff berth.

Permian is 0-3 in district and have been plagued by injuries, the last few weeks. A win would keep them alive for another week. But, they need to win their next three games to make it to the playoffs.

San Angelo would all but clinch a playoff spot with a win at Ratliff Stadium, on Friday night.

