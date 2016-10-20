Expectations high for Midland College Basketball

Midland College Chap Basketball was on the practice court Thursday morning. The team has had seven scrimmages already so far in preparation for the upcoming season. Head coach Jordan Dreiling says this season, their out of conference schedule is probably one of the toughest in the county. He says the chaps have to be at the top of the conference. We asked coach what the teams expectations are this season



" We have very high expectations. These guys came here because we are following up a good year last year. We won over 20 games, had a great schedule in a top five in the country. And those guys built the program, improved every year and this team has to improve on last year and so the standard and bar is high." Said Dreiling.

Midland College Men's Basketball first game is November 5th.

